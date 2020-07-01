1451 Hull St

Amenities

Beautiful Updated 4 bed, 2 bath Townhouse in Locust Point. Hardwood floors throughout. First level has open floor plan with sunken living room. Kitchen is large with granite countertops, a large island and appliances including: stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher. Second level has 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath w/whirlpool tub. 3rd level has 2 additional bedrooms, full bath, rear deck. Washer/Dryer. Large fenced patio. Close to Under Armour & McHenry Point. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee.