This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is located in the heart of Federal Hill. Special features this apartment includes: 2 levels, central air, gas heat, private entrance, ceiling fans, and original hardwood flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1447 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
1447 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1447 LIGHT STREET have?
Some of 1447 LIGHT STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1447 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1447 LIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.