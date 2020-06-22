All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1447 LIGHT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1447 LIGHT STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1447 LIGHT STREET

1447 Light Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1447 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is located in the heart of Federal Hill. Special features this apartment includes: 2 levels, central air, gas heat, private entrance, ceiling fans, and original hardwood flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1447 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
1447 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1447 LIGHT STREET have?
Some of 1447 LIGHT STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1447 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1447 LIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 LIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1447 LIGHT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1447 LIGHT STREET offer parking?
No, 1447 LIGHT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1447 LIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1447 LIGHT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 LIGHT STREET have a pool?
No, 1447 LIGHT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1447 LIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1447 LIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 LIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1447 LIGHT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland