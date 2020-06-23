This Federal Hill apartments is located in a prime area, walking distance to many of the neighborhoods popular places. Hardwood flooring with open floor plan, street parking, and close to parks and the Inner Harbor
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1441 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
1441 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1441 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1441 LIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.