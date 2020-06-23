All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1441 LIGHT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1441 LIGHT STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1441 LIGHT STREET

1441 Light Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1441 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This Federal Hill apartments is located in a prime area, walking distance to many of the neighborhoods popular places. Hardwood flooring with open floor plan, street parking, and close to parks and the Inner Harbor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
1441 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1441 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1441 LIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 LIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1441 LIGHT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1441 LIGHT STREET offer parking?
No, 1441 LIGHT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1441 LIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 LIGHT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 LIGHT STREET have a pool?
No, 1441 LIGHT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1441 LIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1441 LIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 LIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 LIGHT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 LIGHT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 LIGHT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland