Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM

1440 PATAPSCO STREET

1440 Patapsco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 PATAPSCO STREET have any available units?
1440 PATAPSCO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1440 PATAPSCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1440 PATAPSCO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 PATAPSCO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1440 PATAPSCO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1440 PATAPSCO STREET offer parking?
No, 1440 PATAPSCO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1440 PATAPSCO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 PATAPSCO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 PATAPSCO STREET have a pool?
No, 1440 PATAPSCO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1440 PATAPSCO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1440 PATAPSCO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 PATAPSCO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 PATAPSCO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1440 PATAPSCO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1440 PATAPSCO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

