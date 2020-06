Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly courtyard

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Adorable one bedroom apartment on main level of building. Private entrance on side of building or you can use the main entrance if preferred. Full kitchen opens to private outdoor courtyard area. Newer washer and dryer in unit. Professionally managed rental. Pets on case by case basis. Unit will be available on 3/1. $50 application fee per adult.