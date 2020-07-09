Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1432 WILLIAM STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1432 WILLIAM STREET
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1432 WILLIAM STREET
1432 William Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1432 William Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated apartment in multi family unit. Convenient to all that Federal Hill has to offer. Close to restaurants and shopping. In unit washer/dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1432 WILLIAM STREET have any available units?
1432 WILLIAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1432 WILLIAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1432 WILLIAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 WILLIAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1432 WILLIAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1432 WILLIAM STREET offer parking?
No, 1432 WILLIAM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1432 WILLIAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1432 WILLIAM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 WILLIAM STREET have a pool?
No, 1432 WILLIAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1432 WILLIAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 1432 WILLIAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 WILLIAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1432 WILLIAM STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 WILLIAM STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 WILLIAM STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland