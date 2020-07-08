All apartments in Baltimore
1431 N Decker Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1431 N Decker Ave

1431 North Decker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1431 North Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4abd912086 ---- Live in a well-maintained 2nd floor apartment, in the wonderful community of Berea. Featuring: Hardwood floors, Central Air Conditioning and the convenience of an in-unit washer and dryer! When Combined with ample street parking and the central location - this home is a rare find. **Vouchers Accepted ** Pet Policy: case-by case Parking: Street Parking Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $2400 Credit Score: 600 or higher $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Schedule your showing today! Central Hvac Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 N Decker Ave have any available units?
1431 N Decker Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 N Decker Ave have?
Some of 1431 N Decker Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 N Decker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1431 N Decker Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 N Decker Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 N Decker Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1431 N Decker Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1431 N Decker Ave offers parking.
Does 1431 N Decker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 N Decker Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 N Decker Ave have a pool?
No, 1431 N Decker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1431 N Decker Ave have accessible units?
No, 1431 N Decker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 N Decker Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 N Decker Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

