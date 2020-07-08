1431 N Decker Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4abd912086 ---- Live in a well-maintained 2nd floor apartment, in the wonderful community of Berea. Featuring: Hardwood floors, Central Air Conditioning and the convenience of an in-unit washer and dryer! When Combined with ample street parking and the central location - this home is a rare find. **Vouchers Accepted ** Pet Policy: case-by case Parking: Street Parking Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $2400 Credit Score: 600 or higher $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Schedule your showing today! Central Hvac Washer/Dryer In Unit