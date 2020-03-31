Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
1428 Steuart St
1428 Steuart St
1428 Steuart Street
1428 Steuart Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 3 bedroom/2 full bath/2 half bath townhome in Locust Point
- Great location near shopping and highway
- Updated kitchen
- New hardwood floors
- 2 car garage and plenty of street parking
- Rooftop deck w/ wet bar
- Pets considered on a case-by-case
Available today!
(RLNE4530219)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1428 Steuart St have any available units?
1428 Steuart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1428 Steuart St have?
Some of 1428 Steuart St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1428 Steuart St currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Steuart St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Steuart St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 Steuart St is pet friendly.
Does 1428 Steuart St offer parking?
Yes, 1428 Steuart St does offer parking.
Does 1428 Steuart St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Steuart St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Steuart St have a pool?
No, 1428 Steuart St does not have a pool.
Does 1428 Steuart St have accessible units?
No, 1428 Steuart St does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Steuart St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 Steuart St does not have units with dishwashers.
