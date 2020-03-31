1428 Steuart St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 3 bedroom/2 full bath/2 half bath townhome in Locust Point



- Great location near shopping and highway

- Updated kitchen

- New hardwood floors

- 2 car garage and plenty of street parking

- Rooftop deck w/ wet bar

- Pets considered on a case-by-case



Available today!



(RLNE4530219)