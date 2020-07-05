1428 N Eden St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 5 Bedroom Townhome in Oliver



Property Highlights

-Large Rooms with Lots of Sunlight

-Hardwood Flooring

-Wall to Wall Carpet

-Washer & Dryer in Home

-Fenced in Backyard

-Large Basement Great for Storage

-Dr. Bernard Harris Elementary School Directly Across the Street

-Walking Distance to Local Shops & Restaurants



(RLNE5504965)