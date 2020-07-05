1428 North Eden Street, Baltimore, MD 21213 Oliver
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 5 Bedroom Townhome in Oliver
Property Highlights -Large Rooms with Lots of Sunlight -Hardwood Flooring -Wall to Wall Carpet -Washer & Dryer in Home -Fenced in Backyard -Large Basement Great for Storage -Dr. Bernard Harris Elementary School Directly Across the Street -Walking Distance to Local Shops & Restaurants
(RLNE5504965)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1428 N Eden St have any available units?
1428 N Eden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 N Eden St have?
Some of 1428 N Eden St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 N Eden St currently offering any rent specials?
1428 N Eden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 N Eden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 N Eden St is pet friendly.
Does 1428 N Eden St offer parking?
No, 1428 N Eden St does not offer parking.
Does 1428 N Eden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1428 N Eden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 N Eden St have a pool?
No, 1428 N Eden St does not have a pool.
Does 1428 N Eden St have accessible units?
No, 1428 N Eden St does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 N Eden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 N Eden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)