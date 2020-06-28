All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

1428 East Oliver Street

1428 East Oliver Street · No Longer Available
Location

1428 East Oliver Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1428 East Oliver Street Baltimore, MD 21213 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!

A Large lovely 2-story row home offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the clean character of the home. The Hardwood floors, crisp paint and updated kitchen cabinets. Nice sized rooms, high ceilings, front porch, fenced yard for your convenience, modern kitchen and open concept on main level. full unfinished basement with lots of space for storage are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: COMING SOON

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4903143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 East Oliver Street have any available units?
1428 East Oliver Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 East Oliver Street have?
Some of 1428 East Oliver Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 East Oliver Street currently offering any rent specials?
1428 East Oliver Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 East Oliver Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 East Oliver Street is pet friendly.
Does 1428 East Oliver Street offer parking?
No, 1428 East Oliver Street does not offer parking.
Does 1428 East Oliver Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 East Oliver Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 East Oliver Street have a pool?
No, 1428 East Oliver Street does not have a pool.
Does 1428 East Oliver Street have accessible units?
No, 1428 East Oliver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 East Oliver Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 East Oliver Street does not have units with dishwashers.
