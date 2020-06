Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A two bedroom, 1 bathroom, elegant town home undergoing complete top to bottom renovations including latest wood floors, trendy carpet in shades of grey, modern counter tops with brand new energy star stainless steal appliances, light fixtures and hard ware with sophisticated paint colors. The townhouse will be ready for rent by June 1st. This home offers a unique opportunity to live in style.