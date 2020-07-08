1419 West 41st Street, Baltimore, MD 21211 Hampden
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Classic 3 bedroom /2 full bath townhouse in Hampden. Freshly Painted* Hardwood floors on main level* Carpet upstairs*Oil heat* Central air* Shady front porch* Fully fenced rear yard with walkout basement* One year minimum lease*Alarm included*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1419 W 41ST ST have any available units?
1419 W 41ST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 W 41ST ST have?
Some of 1419 W 41ST ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 W 41ST ST currently offering any rent specials?
1419 W 41ST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.