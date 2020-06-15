1419 Cooksie Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Locust Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Locust Point Townhouse - Property Id: 114898
Amazing 2 Bedroom Townhouse. Newly renovated Kitchen. Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer Dryer. Perfect for a couple or a single tenant. Walking distance to Under Armour Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114898 Property Id 114898
(RLNE4837803)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1419 Cooksie St have any available units?
1419 Cooksie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Cooksie St have?
Some of 1419 Cooksie St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Cooksie St currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Cooksie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Cooksie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 Cooksie St is pet friendly.
Does 1419 Cooksie St offer parking?
No, 1419 Cooksie St does not offer parking.
Does 1419 Cooksie St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 Cooksie St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Cooksie St have a pool?
No, 1419 Cooksie St does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Cooksie St have accessible units?
No, 1419 Cooksie St does not have accessible units.