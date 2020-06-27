All apartments in Baltimore
1419 BROENING HIGHWAY
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:56 AM

1419 BROENING HIGHWAY

1419 Broening Highway · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Broening Highway, Baltimore, MD 21224
O'Donnell Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, 1 bath townhouse convenient to Downtown, I-95, 895. Open floor plan with new kitchen, CAC, large 16 x 8 covered front porch, covered rear deck great for entertaining. Large fully finished basement with family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

