3 Bedroom, 1 bath townhouse convenient to Downtown, I-95, 895. Open floor plan with new kitchen, CAC, large 16 x 8 covered front porch, covered rear deck great for entertaining. Large fully finished basement with family room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1419 BROENING HIGHWAY have any available units?
1419 BROENING HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 BROENING HIGHWAY have?
Some of 1419 BROENING HIGHWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 BROENING HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
1419 BROENING HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.