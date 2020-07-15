1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4

Amenities

Available for mid-July August 1. Renovations almost completed in this 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the heart of Bolton Hill. Open floor plan with space for seating in kitchen, full living room and bedroom with walk-in closet. You control central heating and portable AC. Conveniently located to I-83, with major conveniences, entertainment, employers, and nearby institutions including MICA and University of Baltimore, University of Maryland, and Johns Hopkins. Building coin-operated laundry and secured entry. Call 443-742-5005 for more details and to arrange a COVID-19 safe visit. Tenant pays gas and electric utilities (not included in rent). Application and security deposit required. Sorry, no pets.