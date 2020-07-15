All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4
Last updated June 24 2020 at 6:00 AM

1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4

1418 West Mount Royal Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Bolton Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1418 West Mount Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available for mid-July August 1. Renovations almost completed in this 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the heart of Bolton Hill. Open floor plan with space for seating in kitchen, full living room and bedroom with walk-in closet. You control central heating and portable AC. Conveniently located to I-83, with major conveniences, entertainment, employers, and nearby institutions including MICA and University of Baltimore, University of Maryland, and Johns Hopkins. Building coin-operated laundry and secured entry. Call 443-742-5005 for more details and to arrange a COVID-19 safe visit. Tenant pays gas and electric utilities (not included in rent). Application and security deposit required. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 have any available units?
1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 offer parking?
No, 1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 have a pool?
No, 1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1418 W, Mount Royal Ave - 4 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland