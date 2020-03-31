All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1418 LIGHT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1418 LIGHT STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1418 LIGHT STREET

1418 Light St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1418 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
****SHORT TERM****** AVAILABLE NOW. HEAT & WATER IS INCLUDED. THIS ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH UNIT LOCATED ON THE 1ST FLOOR. HARDWOOD FLOORS, 12 FOOT CEILINGS UP DATED KITCHEN GRAT FEDERAL HILL LOCATION 4 MO. RENTAL TERM . LONG TERM AVAILABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
1418 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1418 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1418 LIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 LIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1418 LIGHT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1418 LIGHT STREET offer parking?
No, 1418 LIGHT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1418 LIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 LIGHT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 LIGHT STREET have a pool?
No, 1418 LIGHT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1418 LIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1418 LIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 LIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 LIGHT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 LIGHT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 LIGHT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland