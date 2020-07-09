Rent Calculator
1418 E Lafayette Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1418 E Lafayette Avenue
1418 East Lafayette Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1418 East Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nicely renovated row house convenient to downtown and trasportation
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1418 E Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
1418 E Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1418 E Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 1418 E Lafayette Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1418 E Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1418 E Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 E Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1418 E Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1418 E Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 1418 E Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1418 E Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 E Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 E Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 1418 E Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1418 E Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1418 E Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 E Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 E Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
