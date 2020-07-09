All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1418 E Lafayette Avenue

1418 East Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1418 East Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nicely renovated row house convenient to downtown and trasportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 E Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
1418 E Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 E Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 1418 E Lafayette Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 E Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1418 E Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 E Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1418 E Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1418 E Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 1418 E Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1418 E Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 E Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 E Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 1418 E Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1418 E Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1418 E Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 E Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 E Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

