All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1417 RACE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1417 RACE STREET
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

1417 RACE STREET

1417 Race Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1417 Race Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 RACE STREET have any available units?
1417 RACE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1417 RACE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1417 RACE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 RACE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1417 RACE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1417 RACE STREET offer parking?
No, 1417 RACE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1417 RACE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 RACE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 RACE STREET have a pool?
No, 1417 RACE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1417 RACE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1417 RACE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 RACE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 RACE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 RACE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 RACE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland