Baltimore, MD
/
1417 RACE STREET
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM
1417 RACE STREET
1417 Race Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1417 Race Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1417 RACE STREET have any available units?
1417 RACE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1417 RACE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1417 RACE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 RACE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1417 RACE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1417 RACE STREET offer parking?
No, 1417 RACE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1417 RACE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 RACE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 RACE STREET have a pool?
No, 1417 RACE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1417 RACE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1417 RACE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 RACE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 RACE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 RACE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 RACE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
