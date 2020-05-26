All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM

1414 HARPER STREET

1414 Harper Street · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Harper Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A Unique Townhome! 20 ft wide/2200+ sqft. Endgroup Townhome offers 3 Bedrooms, w/ a basement office/rec. room, 3.5 baths, Gleaming hardwood floors, Spacious, gourmet kitchen. E-Z parking, w/ 2 car garage. Your backyard is a community green-space. Enjoy your water view from huge roof top deck, w/ wet bar. Close to I-95, downtown, Charm City Circulator stop nearby. No Smokers. Min. credit 620. Pets case by case, w/ add'l fees, pet application/s required and credit score of 650. Home available on 04/14/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 HARPER STREET have any available units?
1414 HARPER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 HARPER STREET have?
Some of 1414 HARPER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 HARPER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1414 HARPER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 HARPER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 HARPER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1414 HARPER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1414 HARPER STREET offers parking.
Does 1414 HARPER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 HARPER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 HARPER STREET have a pool?
No, 1414 HARPER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1414 HARPER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1414 HARPER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 HARPER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 HARPER STREET has units with dishwashers.
