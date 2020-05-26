1414 HARPER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A Unique Townhome! 20 ft wide/2200+ sqft. Endgroup Townhome offers 3 Bedrooms, w/ a basement office/rec. room, 3.5 baths, Gleaming hardwood floors, Spacious, gourmet kitchen. E-Z parking, w/ 2 car garage. Your backyard is a community green-space. Enjoy your water view from huge roof top deck, w/ wet bar. Close to I-95, downtown, Charm City Circulator stop nearby. No Smokers. Min. credit 620. Pets case by case, w/ add'l fees, pet application/s required and credit score of 650. Home available on 04/14/2020