1411 LIGHT ST #H

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

In the heart of Federal Hill a 1 bedroom 1 bath that has been updated with granite counters newer carpet , central air and new washer and dryer and updated bathroom...One car garage parking spot optional .