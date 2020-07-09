In the heart of Federal Hill a 1 bedroom 1 bath that has been updated with granite counters newer carpet , central air and new washer and dryer and updated bathroom...One car garage parking spot optional .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1411 LIGHT ST #H have any available units?
1411 LIGHT ST #H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 LIGHT ST #H have?
Some of 1411 LIGHT ST #H's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 LIGHT ST #H currently offering any rent specials?
1411 LIGHT ST #H is not currently offering any rent specials.