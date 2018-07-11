Rent Calculator
1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE
1410 East Lafayette Avenue
·
Location
1410 East Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver
Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Baltimore City rental. Quiet street near Mercy Hospital. Granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. 3 levels. Call for your showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE have any available units?
1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
