Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1407 MCCULLOH STREET
Last updated March 29 2020 at 1:42 AM
1407 MCCULLOH STREET
1407 Mcculloh Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1407 Mcculloh Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Madison Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2st Floor apartment available. Utilities NOT. Sec 8 Okay. W/D in unit. $40 credit and application fee. $60 move in fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1407 MCCULLOH STREET have any available units?
1407 MCCULLOH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1407 MCCULLOH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1407 MCCULLOH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 MCCULLOH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1407 MCCULLOH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1407 MCCULLOH STREET offer parking?
No, 1407 MCCULLOH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1407 MCCULLOH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 MCCULLOH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 MCCULLOH STREET have a pool?
No, 1407 MCCULLOH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1407 MCCULLOH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1407 MCCULLOH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 MCCULLOH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 MCCULLOH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 MCCULLOH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 MCCULLOH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
