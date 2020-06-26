1406 S CAREY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rehabbed porch front home featuring a master suite with private bath & tons of natural light, 2nd bedroom & 2nd bath on upper level, beautiful kitchen with a breakfast bar, stainless appliances & unique wooden counter tops, large living/dining room w/hardwood floors & exposed brick, basement adds additional storage, garage in rear for storage, easy street parking, quiet neighborhood & more!Tenant is responsible for all utilities including Gas, Electric, Water, Cable, Telephone, Alarm. $100/mth water escrow added on to the $1600 rent.