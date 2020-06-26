All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1406 S CAREY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1406 S CAREY STREET
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

1406 S CAREY STREET

1406 South Carey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1406 South Carey Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rehabbed porch front home featuring a master suite with private bath & tons of natural light, 2nd bedroom & 2nd bath on upper level, beautiful kitchen with a breakfast bar, stainless appliances & unique wooden counter tops, large living/dining room w/hardwood floors & exposed brick, basement adds additional storage, garage in rear for storage, easy street parking, quiet neighborhood & more!Tenant is responsible for all utilities including Gas, Electric, Water, Cable, Telephone, Alarm. $100/mth water escrow added on to the $1600 rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 S CAREY STREET have any available units?
1406 S CAREY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 S CAREY STREET have?
Some of 1406 S CAREY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 S CAREY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1406 S CAREY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 S CAREY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1406 S CAREY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1406 S CAREY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1406 S CAREY STREET offers parking.
Does 1406 S CAREY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 S CAREY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 S CAREY STREET have a pool?
No, 1406 S CAREY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1406 S CAREY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1406 S CAREY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 S CAREY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 S CAREY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland