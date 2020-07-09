All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1405 Olive St

1405 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Olive Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome in Federal Hill

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Stainless Steel Appliances
- Bedroom Deck
-Close to Restaurants & Bars

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5349585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Olive St have any available units?
1405 Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Olive St have?
Some of 1405 Olive St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Olive St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Olive St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Olive St is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Olive St offer parking?
No, 1405 Olive St does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Olive St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Olive St have a pool?
No, 1405 Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Olive St have accessible units?
No, 1405 Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Olive St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Olive St does not have units with dishwashers.

