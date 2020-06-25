Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1405 CLARKSON STREET
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1405 CLARKSON STREET
1405 Clarkson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1405 Clarkson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1405 CLARKSON STREET have any available units?
1405 CLARKSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1405 CLARKSON STREET have?
Some of 1405 CLARKSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1405 CLARKSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1405 CLARKSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 CLARKSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1405 CLARKSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1405 CLARKSON STREET offer parking?
No, 1405 CLARKSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1405 CLARKSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 CLARKSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 CLARKSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1405 CLARKSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1405 CLARKSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1405 CLARKSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 CLARKSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 CLARKSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
