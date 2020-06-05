Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1405 BROENING HWY
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:05 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1405 BROENING HWY
1405 Broening Highway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1405 Broening Highway, Baltimore, MD 21224
O'Donnell Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2 bedroom townhouse, 1.5 bathrooms, large kitchen, Living room, Dining room, Washer and dryer in unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1405 BROENING HWY have any available units?
1405 BROENING HWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1405 BROENING HWY currently offering any rent specials?
1405 BROENING HWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 BROENING HWY pet-friendly?
No, 1405 BROENING HWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1405 BROENING HWY offer parking?
Yes, 1405 BROENING HWY offers parking.
Does 1405 BROENING HWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 BROENING HWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 BROENING HWY have a pool?
No, 1405 BROENING HWY does not have a pool.
Does 1405 BROENING HWY have accessible units?
No, 1405 BROENING HWY does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 BROENING HWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 BROENING HWY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 BROENING HWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 BROENING HWY does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
