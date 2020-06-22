All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1401 Madison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1401 Madison Avenue
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:57 AM

1401 Madison Avenue

1401 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1401 Madison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Madison Park

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
This is a spacious 2 BR 1 BA apartment in a historic building, located within walking distance from both MICA and University of Baltimore, as well as all attractions in Mount Vernon and Midtown, including the Lyric, the Meyerhoff, and the Washington Monument. Original hardwood and marble floors, as well as an original marble fireplace. The unit is comfortable and quiet. The neighbors are friendly. Please contact me with any questions about the property. We can help to schedule a tour of the apartment if you are interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Madison Avenue have any available units?
1401 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1401 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1401 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 1401 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 1401 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1401 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Madison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Madison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland