Home
Baltimore, MD
1401 LIGHT STREET
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:29 AM
1401 LIGHT STREET
1401 Light Street
No Longer Available
Location
1401 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Tenant to pay first $100 in repairs. All items to stay in the property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1401 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
1401 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1401 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1401 LIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 LIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1401 LIGHT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1401 LIGHT STREET offer parking?
No, 1401 LIGHT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1401 LIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 LIGHT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 LIGHT STREET have a pool?
No, 1401 LIGHT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1401 LIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1401 LIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 LIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 LIGHT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 LIGHT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 LIGHT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
