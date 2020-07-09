Rent Calculator
Last updated June 8 2019 at 12:14 AM
1400 Kuper Street
1400 Kuper Pl
·
Location
1400 Kuper Pl, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe
Smaller 3 bedroom/1 bath home available immediately for rent. Home has new floors and been recently painted. Only bath located on main level. Basement for storage only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1400 Kuper Street have any available units?
1400 Kuper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1400 Kuper Street currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Kuper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Kuper Street pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Kuper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1400 Kuper Street offer parking?
No, 1400 Kuper Street does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Kuper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Kuper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Kuper Street have a pool?
No, 1400 Kuper Street does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Kuper Street have accessible units?
No, 1400 Kuper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Kuper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Kuper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Kuper Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Kuper Street does not have units with air conditioning.
