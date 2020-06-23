1400 E BALTIMORE STREET

1400 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21231 Washington Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 2 full bath 2nd floor condo located in great Baltimore City location. Conveniently located to Harbor East, Fells Point ,Johns Hopkins Hospital District, and Route 83. Private parking lot includes 2 spaces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
