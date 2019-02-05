All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:47 AM

14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE

14 Southfield Place · (410) 823-0033
Location

14 Southfield Place, Baltimore, MD 21212
Homeland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated and charming townhome in the coveted Homeland neighborhood. Tastefully furnished 3BR 2BTH with garage. From the moment you walk in, you are greeted by the welcoming foyer warm wood flooring and fresh paint. The living room has a cozy fireplace that is perfect for relaxation that opens up to the formal dining room with a view of the lovely garden. Kitchen is complimented with gray cabinets with outstanding backsplash tile, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The master suite, second bedroom and third bedroom and full size tub/shower bathroom are located on the upper level. All bedrooms are light filled with amazing nature views. Lower level offers a second family room with fireplace perfect for game night or movie night with loved ones, full size stand in shower bathroom, laundry area and a bonus room that can be used for office, study or guest space. The well manicured garden offers relaxing space to read a book with your favorite drink, area for starting your herb garden and plenty of seating for hosting a party. The garage is located next to the backyard. Minutes to Johns Hopkins, Loyola and Notre Dame University. A 24 hour courtesy officer patrols the neighborhood.Contact listing agent for application details. Minimum credit score of 650 to apply. Background screening will be performed on all applicants over the age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE have any available units?
14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE have?
Some of 14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE does offer parking.
Does 14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE have a pool?
No, 14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
