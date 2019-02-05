14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated and charming townhome in the coveted Homeland neighborhood. Tastefully furnished 3BR 2BTH with garage. From the moment you walk in, you are greeted by the welcoming foyer warm wood flooring and fresh paint. The living room has a cozy fireplace that is perfect for relaxation that opens up to the formal dining room with a view of the lovely garden. Kitchen is complimented with gray cabinets with outstanding backsplash tile, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The master suite, second bedroom and third bedroom and full size tub/shower bathroom are located on the upper level. All bedrooms are light filled with amazing nature views. Lower level offers a second family room with fireplace perfect for game night or movie night with loved ones, full size stand in shower bathroom, laundry area and a bonus room that can be used for office, study or guest space. The well manicured garden offers relaxing space to read a book with your favorite drink, area for starting your herb garden and plenty of seating for hosting a party. The garage is located next to the backyard. Minutes to Johns Hopkins, Loyola and Notre Dame University. A 24 hour courtesy officer patrols the neighborhood.Contact listing agent for application details. Minimum credit score of 650 to apply. Background screening will be performed on all applicants over the age of 18.