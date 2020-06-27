Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 14 E GITTINGS ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
14 E GITTINGS ST
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:22 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14 E GITTINGS ST
14 East Gittings Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
14 East Gittings Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14 E GITTINGS ST have any available units?
14 E GITTINGS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 14 E GITTINGS ST currently offering any rent specials?
14 E GITTINGS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 E GITTINGS ST pet-friendly?
No, 14 E GITTINGS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 14 E GITTINGS ST offer parking?
Yes, 14 E GITTINGS ST offers parking.
Does 14 E GITTINGS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 E GITTINGS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 E GITTINGS ST have a pool?
No, 14 E GITTINGS ST does not have a pool.
Does 14 E GITTINGS ST have accessible units?
No, 14 E GITTINGS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 14 E GITTINGS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 E GITTINGS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 E GITTINGS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 E GITTINGS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland