Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
14 E 22ND STREET
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14 E 22ND STREET
14 East 22nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14 East 22nd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14 E 22ND STREET have any available units?
14 E 22ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 14 E 22ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
14 E 22ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 E 22ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 14 E 22ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 14 E 22ND STREET offer parking?
No, 14 E 22ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 14 E 22ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 E 22ND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 E 22ND STREET have a pool?
No, 14 E 22ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 14 E 22ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 14 E 22ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 14 E 22ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 E 22ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 E 22ND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 E 22ND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
