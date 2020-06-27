139 E Cross St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome with Rooftop Deck in Federal Hill



Property Highlights

-Hardwood Flooring

-Exposed Brick

-Rooftop Deck with Amazing Views

-Backyard area for Entertaining

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Large Pantry off of Kitchen

-Awesome Location

-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5061403)