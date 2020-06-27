Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 139 E Cross St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Baltimore, MD
139 E Cross St
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM
1 of 14
139 E Cross St
139 East Cross Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
139 East Cross Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
some paid utils
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome with Rooftop Deck in Federal Hill
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Exposed Brick
-Rooftop Deck with Amazing Views
-Backyard area for Entertaining
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Large Pantry off of Kitchen
-Awesome Location
-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5061403)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 139 E Cross St have any available units?
139 E Cross St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 139 E Cross St have?
Some of 139 E Cross St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 139 E Cross St currently offering any rent specials?
139 E Cross St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 E Cross St pet-friendly?
No, 139 E Cross St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 139 E Cross St offer parking?
No, 139 E Cross St does not offer parking.
Does 139 E Cross St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 E Cross St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 E Cross St have a pool?
No, 139 E Cross St does not have a pool.
Does 139 E Cross St have accessible units?
No, 139 E Cross St does not have accessible units.
Does 139 E Cross St have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 E Cross St does not have units with dishwashers.
