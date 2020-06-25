Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1354 WASHINGTON BLVD
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1354 WASHINGTON BLVD
1354 Washington Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1354 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1354 WASHINGTON BLVD have any available units?
1354 WASHINGTON BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1354 WASHINGTON BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1354 WASHINGTON BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 WASHINGTON BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1354 WASHINGTON BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1354 WASHINGTON BLVD offer parking?
No, 1354 WASHINGTON BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 1354 WASHINGTON BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1354 WASHINGTON BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 WASHINGTON BLVD have a pool?
No, 1354 WASHINGTON BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1354 WASHINGTON BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1354 WASHINGTON BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 WASHINGTON BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1354 WASHINGTON BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1354 WASHINGTON BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1354 WASHINGTON BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
