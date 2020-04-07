All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
135 W MONTGOMERY STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

135 W MONTGOMERY STREET

135 West Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Otterbein
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

135 West Montgomery Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Otterbein

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS HOME ON PREMIER STREET! MAIN LEVEL HAS SOARING CEILINGS AND BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS STUNNING KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS AND GRANITE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND ATTACHED BATH. EXTERIOR FEATURE HOUSE SITS IN LARGE COURT YARD WITH TREES AND SEPARATE REAR YARD. LOWER LEVEL HAS TONS OF STORAGE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET have any available units?
135 W MONTGOMERY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET have?
Some of 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
135 W MONTGOMERY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET offer parking?
No, 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET have a pool?
No, 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET have accessible units?
No, 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21208
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland