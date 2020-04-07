135 West Montgomery Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Otterbein
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS HOME ON PREMIER STREET! MAIN LEVEL HAS SOARING CEILINGS AND BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS STUNNING KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS AND GRANITE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND ATTACHED BATH. EXTERIOR FEATURE HOUSE SITS IN LARGE COURT YARD WITH TREES AND SEPARATE REAR YARD. LOWER LEVEL HAS TONS OF STORAGE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET have any available units?
135 W MONTGOMERY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET have?
Some of 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 W MONTGOMERY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
135 W MONTGOMERY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.