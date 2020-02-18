1349 E Patapsco Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Description

Large end unit rowhome with finished basement and large fenced yard! Central air conditioning, washer and dryer, fresh paint, wood floors and carpet throughout. Rear covered porch.



Amenities

Property amenities

Air Conditioning

Covered Porch

Dryer

Finished Basement

Flooring: Hardwood

Large Fenced Yard

Laundry: In Unit

Washer



Rental Requirements:

-$10 SHOWING FEE IS PAY PRIOR TO SHOWING AND IS CREDITED BACK TO YOU ONCE APPLICATION IS PUT IN FOR THE PLACE. SHOWING FEE NOT PAID YOU WILL NOT GET A SHOWING ON THE PROPERTY. PAID http://foxrealtyservices.simplybook.me/v2/ BY PAYPAL. AND BOOK APOINTMENT AND PLS CALL 30 MINUTES AHEAD OF APPONTMENT TO CONFIRM APPOINTMENT. NO CONFIRMATION CALL NO SHOW.

-MUST BE MOVING WITH IN THE NEXT 2 WEEKS OR SOONER IF YOU ARE NOT READY WITH FULL 1ST MONTH RENT AND FULL 1ST MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT HIT ME WHEN ARE READY WITH MONEY IN HAND. IT IS A 1ST COME 1ST SERVE BASIS MONEY IN HAND GETS THE HOUSE.

-Must GROSS 3X THE RENT A MONTH. EX: $1200 (rent) X 3 = $3,600 before taxes.

-Paid bi-weekly need last 4 pay-stubs for last 60 days or weekly need last 8 from last 60 days

-Good landlord and employment history. NO EVICTIONS. CAN GET BG&E IN YOUR NAME. NO MAJOR FELONIES IN LAST 5 YEARS, ETC. BANKRUPTCY DISCHARGED.

-Nonrefundable application fee of $50.00 per adult 18 years and older (credit check, background check and landlord/employment verification and in some cases a home visit is conducted)

-Security deposit is same as rent can be higher depends on application, credit, etc.) NO BREAK UP OF SECURITY DEPOSIT NEED FULL MONTH AND 1ST MONTH RENT DUE ON DAY OF MOVE IN

-Vouchers have RTA and vouchers in hand and given current landlord 60 day notice. NO BREAK UP OF SECURITY DEPOSIT NEED FULL MONTH AND 1ST MONTH RENT DUE ON DAY OF MOVE IN

-Pets are welcome breed restrictions applies and security deposit and monthly fee applies Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4661043)