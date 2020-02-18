All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1349 E Patapsco Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1349 E Patapsco Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1349 E Patapsco Ave

1349 East Patapsco Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1349 East Patapsco Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Curtis Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Description
Large end unit rowhome with finished basement and large fenced yard! Central air conditioning, washer and dryer, fresh paint, wood floors and carpet throughout. Rear covered porch.

Amenities
Property amenities
Air Conditioning
Covered Porch
Dryer
Finished Basement
Flooring: Hardwood
Large Fenced Yard
Laundry: In Unit
Washer

Rental Requirements:
-$10 SHOWING FEE IS PAY PRIOR TO SHOWING AND IS CREDITED BACK TO YOU ONCE APPLICATION IS PUT IN FOR THE PLACE. SHOWING FEE NOT PAID YOU WILL NOT GET A SHOWING ON THE PROPERTY. PAID http://foxrealtyservices.simplybook.me/v2/ BY PAYPAL. AND BOOK APOINTMENT AND PLS CALL 30 MINUTES AHEAD OF APPONTMENT TO CONFIRM APPOINTMENT. NO CONFIRMATION CALL NO SHOW.
-MUST BE MOVING WITH IN THE NEXT 2 WEEKS OR SOONER IF YOU ARE NOT READY WITH FULL 1ST MONTH RENT AND FULL 1ST MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT HIT ME WHEN ARE READY WITH MONEY IN HAND. IT IS A 1ST COME 1ST SERVE BASIS MONEY IN HAND GETS THE HOUSE.
-Must GROSS 3X THE RENT A MONTH. EX: $1200 (rent) X 3 = $3,600 before taxes.
-Paid bi-weekly need last 4 pay-stubs for last 60 days or weekly need last 8 from last 60 days
-Good landlord and employment history. NO EVICTIONS. CAN GET BG&E IN YOUR NAME. NO MAJOR FELONIES IN LAST 5 YEARS, ETC. BANKRUPTCY DISCHARGED.
-Nonrefundable application fee of $50.00 per adult 18 years and older (credit check, background check and landlord/employment verification and in some cases a home visit is conducted)
-Security deposit is same as rent can be higher depends on application, credit, etc.) NO BREAK UP OF SECURITY DEPOSIT NEED FULL MONTH AND 1ST MONTH RENT DUE ON DAY OF MOVE IN
-Vouchers have RTA and vouchers in hand and given current landlord 60 day notice. NO BREAK UP OF SECURITY DEPOSIT NEED FULL MONTH AND 1ST MONTH RENT DUE ON DAY OF MOVE IN
-Pets are welcome breed restrictions applies and security deposit and monthly fee applies Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4661043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 E Patapsco Ave have any available units?
1349 E Patapsco Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1349 E Patapsco Ave have?
Some of 1349 E Patapsco Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 E Patapsco Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1349 E Patapsco Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 E Patapsco Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1349 E Patapsco Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1349 E Patapsco Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1349 E Patapsco Ave offers parking.
Does 1349 E Patapsco Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1349 E Patapsco Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 E Patapsco Ave have a pool?
No, 1349 E Patapsco Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1349 E Patapsco Ave have accessible units?
No, 1349 E Patapsco Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 E Patapsco Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 E Patapsco Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland