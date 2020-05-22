Rent Calculator
1347 JACKSON ST
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1347 JACKSON ST
1347 Jackson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1347 Jackson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1347 JACKSON ST have any available units?
1347 JACKSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1347 JACKSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1347 JACKSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 JACKSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1347 JACKSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1347 JACKSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1347 JACKSON ST offers parking.
Does 1347 JACKSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1347 JACKSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 JACKSON ST have a pool?
No, 1347 JACKSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1347 JACKSON ST have accessible units?
No, 1347 JACKSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 JACKSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1347 JACKSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1347 JACKSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1347 JACKSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
