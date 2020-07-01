All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:23 AM

134 S KOSSUTH STREET

134 South Kossuth Street · No Longer Available
Location

134 South Kossuth Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Apply online today at: https://www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509&credit&app.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 S KOSSUTH STREET have any available units?
134 S KOSSUTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 134 S KOSSUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
134 S KOSSUTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 S KOSSUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 134 S KOSSUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 134 S KOSSUTH STREET offer parking?
No, 134 S KOSSUTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 134 S KOSSUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 S KOSSUTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 S KOSSUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 134 S KOSSUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 134 S KOSSUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 134 S KOSSUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 134 S KOSSUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 S KOSSUTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 S KOSSUTH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 S KOSSUTH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

