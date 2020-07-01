Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
134 S KOSSUTH STREET
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:23 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
134 S KOSSUTH STREET
134 South Kossuth Street
·
No Longer Available












Location
134 South Kossuth Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Apply online today at: https://www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509&credit&app.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 134 S KOSSUTH STREET have any available units?
134 S KOSSUTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 134 S KOSSUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
134 S KOSSUTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 S KOSSUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 134 S KOSSUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 134 S KOSSUTH STREET offer parking?
No, 134 S KOSSUTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 134 S KOSSUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 S KOSSUTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 S KOSSUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 134 S KOSSUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 134 S KOSSUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 134 S KOSSUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 134 S KOSSUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 S KOSSUTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 S KOSSUTH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 S KOSSUTH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
