Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE
1338 Druid Hill Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1338 Druid Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very clean and Newly updated. close to public transportation
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE have any available units?
1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1338 DRUID HILL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
