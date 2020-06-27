Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
/
1335 JAMES STREET
1335 JAMES STREET
1335 James Street
No Longer Available
Location
1335 James Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Affordable home in desired Washington Village Community! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a fully finished basement along with a private sitting porch!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1335 JAMES STREET have any available units?
1335 JAMES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1335 JAMES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1335 JAMES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 JAMES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1335 JAMES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1335 JAMES STREET offer parking?
No, 1335 JAMES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1335 JAMES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 JAMES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 JAMES STREET have a pool?
No, 1335 JAMES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1335 JAMES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1335 JAMES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 JAMES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 JAMES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 JAMES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1335 JAMES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
