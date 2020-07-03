All apartments in Baltimore
1334 S HANOVER STREET
1334 S HANOVER STREET

1334 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

1334 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Remarkably large top floor apartament with 10'ceilings large kitchen, deck to back yard. Live close to Inner Harbour, restaurants and activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
1334 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1334 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1334 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1334 S HANOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1334 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
No, 1334 S HANOVER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1334 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 S HANOVER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 1334 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1334 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1334 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1334 S HANOVER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1334 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

