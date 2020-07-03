Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1334 S HANOVER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1334 S HANOVER STREET
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1334 S HANOVER STREET
1334 South Hanover Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1334 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Remarkably large top floor apartament with 10'ceilings large kitchen, deck to back yard. Live close to Inner Harbour, restaurants and activities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1334 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
1334 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1334 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1334 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1334 S HANOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1334 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
No, 1334 S HANOVER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1334 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 S HANOVER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 1334 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1334 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1334 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1334 S HANOVER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1334 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland