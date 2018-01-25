Rent Calculator
1331 PARK AVENUE
1331 PARK AVENUE
1331 Park Avenue
No Longer Available
1331 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Shared Laundry in basement and a locked storage area for tenants.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1331 PARK AVENUE have any available units?
1331 PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1331 PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 1331 PARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1331 PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1331 PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1331 PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1331 PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1331 PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1331 PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 PARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1331 PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1331 PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1331 PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
