1327 W FAYETTE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome home to a huge sunny 3rd-floor apartment with lots of rustic charm including 2 fireplace facades, exposed brick, and a beamed cathedral ceiling in the main living space. This unique apartment runs the entire length of the historic row home and has lots of storage space including 4 large closets. There is a loft space that can easily work as an additional sleeping space. Enjoy all-day sunshine with north and south-facing windows and clear views of Franklin Square Park. Close to downtown, U of MD campus and the stadiums. In-unit laundry and lots of original features make it easy to call this space home.