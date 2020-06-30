All apartments in Baltimore
1327 W FAYETTE STREET

1327 West Fayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

1327 West Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome home to a huge sunny 3rd-floor apartment with lots of rustic charm including 2 fireplace facades, exposed brick, and a beamed cathedral ceiling in the main living space. This unique apartment runs the entire length of the historic row home and has lots of storage space including 4 large closets. There is a loft space that can easily work as an additional sleeping space. Enjoy all-day sunshine with north and south-facing windows and clear views of Franklin Square Park. Close to downtown, U of MD campus and the stadiums. In-unit laundry and lots of original features make it easy to call this space home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 W FAYETTE STREET have any available units?
1327 W FAYETTE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 W FAYETTE STREET have?
Some of 1327 W FAYETTE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 W FAYETTE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1327 W FAYETTE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 W FAYETTE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1327 W FAYETTE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1327 W FAYETTE STREET offer parking?
No, 1327 W FAYETTE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1327 W FAYETTE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 W FAYETTE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 W FAYETTE STREET have a pool?
No, 1327 W FAYETTE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1327 W FAYETTE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1327 W FAYETTE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 W FAYETTE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 W FAYETTE STREET has units with dishwashers.

