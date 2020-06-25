Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1323 north ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1323 north ave 2
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 1
1323 north ave 2
1323 East North Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1323 East North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver
Amenities
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Good area Ready to go - Property Id: 109487
Good area 15 min to downtown
On bus lines
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109487
Property Id 109487
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4795661)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1323 north ave 2 have any available units?
1323 north ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1323 north ave 2 have?
Some of 1323 north ave 2's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1323 north ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1323 north ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 north ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1323 north ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1323 north ave 2 offer parking?
No, 1323 north ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1323 north ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 north ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 north ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1323 north ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1323 north ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1323 north ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 north ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 north ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
