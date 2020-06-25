All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1323 north ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1323 north ave 2
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1323 north ave 2

1323 East North Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1323 East North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Good area Ready to go - Property Id: 109487

Good area 15 min to downtown
On bus lines
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109487
Property Id 109487

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4795661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 north ave 2 have any available units?
1323 north ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 north ave 2 have?
Some of 1323 north ave 2's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 north ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1323 north ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 north ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1323 north ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1323 north ave 2 offer parking?
No, 1323 north ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1323 north ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 north ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 north ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1323 north ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1323 north ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1323 north ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 north ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 north ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland