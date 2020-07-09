All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:02 AM

132 N HAVEN STREET

132 North Haven Street · No Longer Available
Location

132 North Haven Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated three-bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, new flooring throughout the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 N HAVEN STREET have any available units?
132 N HAVEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 132 N HAVEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
132 N HAVEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 N HAVEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 132 N HAVEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 132 N HAVEN STREET offer parking?
No, 132 N HAVEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 132 N HAVEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 N HAVEN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 N HAVEN STREET have a pool?
No, 132 N HAVEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 132 N HAVEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 132 N HAVEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 132 N HAVEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 N HAVEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 N HAVEN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 N HAVEN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

