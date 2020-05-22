1319 TOWSON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for that city living experience but want all the modern pluses? Well look no further! This newer home has all the amenities you are looking for in a home. There is plenty of open space, with 4 bedrooms (plus office/nursery) and three 1/2 baths, a convenient built in entryway to ease into your comings and goings, superb natural light, charming wood floors, a 2 car garage with a parking pad and roof top deck! You can admire the view of the city while you think about your next venture out in the great Locust Point neighborhood. Under Armor, Latrobe Park, Inner Harbor, Fort McHenry and I-95 are just around the corner! Don't miss this great opportunity!