Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1318 McHenry Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1318 McHenry Street - 1
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1318 McHenry Street - 1
1318 Mchenry Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1318 Mchenry Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home ready for a new tenant! Home is located close to shopping, restaurants, and transportation. New appliances will be installed shortly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1318 McHenry Street - 1 have any available units?
1318 McHenry Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1318 McHenry Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1318 McHenry Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 McHenry Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1318 McHenry Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1318 McHenry Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1318 McHenry Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1318 McHenry Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 McHenry Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 McHenry Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1318 McHenry Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1318 McHenry Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1318 McHenry Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 McHenry Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 McHenry Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 McHenry Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 McHenry Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland