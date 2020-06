Amenities

Freshly renovated apartment in Harlem Park is a true must see!!! The home boasts floor to ceiling windows letting in an abundance of natural light, plush new carpet throughout the house, huge living area and bedroom and a full recently updated kitchen. This spacious home is just steps from the local shops and restaurants and minutes from Downtown! Won't last long, apply online today at https://www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509&credit&app. $45 application fee.