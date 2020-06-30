Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1314 N Montford Ave
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM
1 of 5
1314 N Montford Ave
1314 North Montford Avenue
·
Location
1314 North Montford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1314 N Montford Ave have any available units?
1314 N Montford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1314 N Montford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1314 N Montford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 N Montford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1314 N Montford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1314 N Montford Ave offer parking?
No, 1314 N Montford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1314 N Montford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 N Montford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 N Montford Ave have a pool?
No, 1314 N Montford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1314 N Montford Ave have accessible units?
No, 1314 N Montford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 N Montford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 N Montford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 N Montford Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 N Montford Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
